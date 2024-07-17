Telangana’s Govardhan continues to impress at Monsoon Regatta

Telangana sailor Govardhan Pallara continued his excellent form, clinching top spot in the Under-16 Optimist Class on the third day of the 15th Monsoon Regatta.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 11:13 PM

Govardhan Pallara in action during the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailor Govardhan Pallara continued his excellent form, clinching top spot in the Under-16 Optimist Class on the third day of the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Govardhan with 20 points dominated the race to grab top honours ahead of Shreya Krishna RMYC of Tamil Nadu and Statemate Deekshita, who finished in second and third places with 34 and 36 points respectively.

Also Read Telangana’s Govardhan shines on second day of Monsoon Regatta

In the Under-18 ILCA 4 Single Hander girls event, State sailor Manya Reddy clinched third spot, with Somya Singh of NSS Madhya Pradesh and Alia Sabreen of OYA Odisha taking first and second positions respectively.

Results: U-16: Optimist Class: 1. Govardhan Pallara (TSA) (TS) (20), 2. Shreya Krishna (RMYC) (TN) (34), 3. Deekshita (TSA) (TS) (36); U-18: 29er Skiff Doubles: 1. Nikhil Mandavkar/Satyam Jha (NBSC) (Goa) (8), 2. Mallesh Gadham/Karthik Korrolla (NBSC) (Goa) (13); 3. Ajay Yadav/Adiraj Yadav (NSS) (MP) (19); U-18: International 420 Mixed Doubles: 1. Vaishnavi Veeravamsham/Shravan Kathravath (TSA) (TS) (10); 2. Thanuja Kameshwar/Ganesh Peerkatla (TSA) (TS) (10); U-18: ILCA 4 Single Hander: Boys: 1. Krishna Divakar (TSC) (Mysore) (15), 2. Shashank Batham (NSS) (MP) (13), 3. Ekalavya Batham (NSS) (MP)(16); Girls: 1. Somya Singh (NSS) (MP) (10), 2. Alia Sabreen (OYA) (OD) (11), 3. Manya Reddy (SSC) (TS) (22).