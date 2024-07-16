Telangana’s Govardhan shines on second day of Monsoon Regatta

Telangana sailor Govardhan Pallara displayed a strong performance to clinch the first position in the Under-16 Optimist Class event.

Telangana's Govardhan Pallara during the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailor Govardhan Pallara displayed a strong performance to clinch the first position in the Under-16 Optimist Class event on the second of the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The State sailor with eight points won the race ahead of Aakash Tangai of TSC, Mysore and Shreya Krishna of RMYC Tamil Nadu in second and third places with 14 and 17 points respectively.

The other Telangana sailors Vaishnavi Veeravamsham and Shravan Kathravath’s formidable teamwork led to clinching the Under-18 International 420 Mixed Doubles race with seven points ahead of their Statemates Thanuja Kameshwar and Ganesh Peerkatla, who finished second with nine points.

Results: U-16: Optimist Class: 1.Govardhan Pallara (TSA) (TS) (8), 2. Aakash Tangai (TSC) (Mysore) (14), 3. Shreya Krishna (RMYC) (TN) (17); U-18: 29er Skiff Doubles: 1. Nikhil Mandavkar/Satyam Jha (NBSC) (Goa) (5), 2. Mallesh Gadham/Karthik Korrolla (NBSC) (Goa) (7), 3. Ajay Yadav/Adiraj Yadav (NSS) (MP) (10); U-18: International 420 Mixed Doubles: 1. Vaishnavi Veeravamsham/Shravan Kathravath (TSA) (TS) (7), 2. Thanuja Kameshwar/Ganesh Peerkatla (TSA) (TS) (9); U-18: Under 18 ILCA 4 Single Hander: Boys: 1. Eklavya Batham (NSS) (MP) (13), 2. Krishna Divakar (TSC) (Mysore) (15), 3. Ajay Gajji (NBSC) (Goa) (16); Girls: 1. Somya Singh (NSS) (MP) (5), 2. Alia Sabreen (OYA) (OD) (6), 3. Manya Reddy (SSC) (TS) (12).