Somya excels on first day of Monsoon Regatta

Somya Singh of NSS Madhya Pradesh clinched the top spot in the Under-18 ILCA 4 Single Hander girls event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 10:59 PM

Somya Singh during the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Somya Singh of NSS Madhya Pradesh clinched the top spot in the Under-18 ILCA 4 Single Hander girls event on the first day of the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

The NSS sailor with three points emerged winner, as Alia Sabreen of OYA Odisha and Mahi Verma of NSS, Madhya Pradesh with 6 and 11 points settled for second and third places respectively.

In the under-16 optimistic class event, Telangana sailor Govardhan Pallara with 3 points finished in second spot. Shreya Krishna of RMYC Tamil Nadu and Bongur Bunny of TSC Karnataka secured first and third positions with 3 and 10 points respectively.

Results: U-16: Optimist Class: 1. Shreya Krishna (RMYC) (TN) (3), Govardhan Pallara (TSA) (TS) 3, Bongur Bunny (TSC) (Kar) (10); U-18: ILCA 4 Single Hander: Boys: 1. Eklavya Batham (NSS) (MP) (10), 2. Krishna Divakar (TSC) (Mysore) (10), 3. Ajay Gajji (NBSC) (Goa) (14); Girls: 1. Somya Singh (NSS) (MP) (3), 2. Alia Sabreen (OYA) (OD) (6), 3. Mahi Verma (NSS) (MP) (11); U-18: 29er Skiff Doubles: 1. Nikhil Mandavkar/Satyam Jha (5), 2. Mallesh Gadham/Karthik Korrolla (7), 3. Ajay Yadav/Adiraj Yadav (7); U-18: International 420 Mixed Doubles: 1. Divyanshi Mishra/Aniraj (NSS) (MP) (5), 2. Vaishnavi Veeravamsham/Shravan Kathravath (8), 3. Thanuja Kameshwar/Ganesh Peerkatla (8).