Telangana’s Govt Junior Colleges see record new admissions

Over one lakh students enroll for academic year 2021-22 across State

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) across the State have recorded an increase in the number of admissions with more than one lakh students enrolling for the academic year 2021-22. In 2014, when the State was formed, the GJCs had 52,000 enrolments, while during the last academic year, 84,500 candidates took admissions in various streams. Now, these admissions have increased to 1,00,920 in 404 GJCs across the State.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy termed the record number of admissions in the GJCs as a good sign. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has accorded top priority to the education sector and in wake of the measures introduced in the sector, there has been a steady increase in the first-year intermediate admissions in the GJCs every year, she said.

With over one lakh enrollments, the roles and responsibilities of the lecturers in the GJCs have increased, the Minister said, adding that increase in admissions signifies confidence of students and parents in the government education sector. The Minister also instructed the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) officials to ensure that students in the GJCs do not face any inconvenience.

Free coaching was being extended to 20,000 students who were appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test every year and in fact they have secured good ranks as well, the Minister said, while releasing the revised intermediate syllabus of Telugu and English textbooks on Thursday.

For every five years, the syllabus of Telugu and English were being revised. This year, Telugu textbooks will have lessons on Telangana poets and culture, she said.

The State government has already distributed free textbooks to three lakh intermediate students studying in the State run colleges and spent Rs 9 crore on the same, Sabitha Indra Reddy said, adding that in the past, there were 200 government residential educational institutions across the State, which had now increased to 1,000. All measures were being taken to extend quality education besides strengthening the GJCs on par with the private junior colleges in the State.