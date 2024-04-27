TS BIE issues revised Inter Supplementary Exam schedule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 08:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday issued a revised Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations time-table with exams scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 3. The first year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and second-year exams from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

These details are applicable to intermediate vocational courses as well. For a detailed time-table, visit the TS BIE website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.