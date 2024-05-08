Telangana Intermediate Board announces admission schedule for academic year 2024-25

The last date for receipt of applications in the junior colleges is May 31. The classes will commence on June 1 and the deadline for concluding first phase admissions is June 30.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 May 2024, 05:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Wednesday announced the schedule for intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024-25 commencing Thursday.

The last date for receipt of applications in the junior colleges is May 31. The classes will commence on June 1 and the deadline for concluding first phase admissions is June 30.

This schedule is applicable to all government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Incentive, Minority, KGBV, TMRJCs, TS Model Junior Colleges and composite degree colleges offering two year intermediate course in general and vocational streams

The principals can make provisional admissions on the basis of internet marks memos of Class X. The provisional admissions should be confirmed after the production of original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate issued by the school authorities, where students last studied, the TS BIE said.

The TS BIE asked the parents and students to take admissions in affiliated colleges only. A list of affiliated colleges is provided on the official websites of the TSBIE i.e., https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.