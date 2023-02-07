Telangana’s gross irrigated area goes up to 135 lakh acres

The government adopted a multi-pronged approach to scale up maximum irrigation coverage in the State.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Realising that innovative irrigation practices can enhance water efficiency, ensure a more steady food supply and help in gaining an economic advantage, the State government gave priority to irrigation facilities by commissioning new projects and improving old irrigation infrastructure, resulting in huge improvement in agricultural output and availability of water in the State.

According to the Socio Economic Outlook 2023, during the 2014-15 to 2022-23 period, the Telangana government spent Rs 1.61 lakh crore on irrigation projects in the State, resulting in increase of the Gross Irrigated Area (GIA) from 62.48 lakh acres in 2014-15 to 135 lakh acres in 2021-22, an increase of 117 percent.

The increase in irrigation areas has been driven by the constant efforts of the State government to create new and augment water resources on a priority basis, the SEO stated.

After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government commissioned major projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, through which about 18.25 lakh acres has been brought under irrigation.

Similarly, Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme was completed and about 3.87 lakh acres are now getting water through this project, J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, which too was completed, is helping in getting water for 5.58 lakh acres.

Through Rajeev Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme, about 2.03 lakh acres have been brought under irrigation. Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme was providing water for 4.24 lakh acres while Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme helped in bringing about 2 lakh acres under irrigation.

Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (DLIS) are in progress, which would bring about 12.30 lakh acres and 3.61 lakh acres, respectively under irrigation once completed.

Apart from improving irrigation projects, the State government took up the work of restoration of minor irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya.

About 27,472 tanks were restored with an expenditure of Rs.5,349 crore , stabilizing an ayacut of 15.05 lakh acres, with a storage capacity of 8.93 TMC in last five years.

Due to construction of various projects, lift irrigation schemes, restoration of minor irrigation tanks, check dams, the Irrigation Potential Utilization of the state has increased to 97.57 lakh acres during 2021-22 , following which the State became a major paddy production State and second largest in paddy procurement by FCI.