Telangana’s growth to help country’s life sciences ecosystem as well, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana’s ambitious target of tripling the life sciences ecosystem from the current 80 billion dollar to 250 billion dollar ecosystem by 2030 would not only help the State, but the entire life sciences industry in the country.

This was especially because of the exciting opportunities India presents to the rest of the world in terms of scale, in terms of manufacturing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and all kinds of life sciences products, he said.

“There is no better location than India and among Indian States, hardly any State can match up to the kind of abilities that Telangana possesses,” said Rama Rao, while speaking at the Startup Showcase and Valedictory ceremony of the BioAsia 2023 here on Saturday.

The Three-I mantra of Innovation, Infrastructure and inclusive growth, together can make India a truly powerhouse of talent and first world country in times to come, the Minister said, adding that young India can come to the party and start working on world class products and world class innovations.

Stating that BioAsia was the largest life sciences event in Asia, the Minister said the 20th edition this year was the biggest in terms of attendance and the impact it has created.



More than 2015 delegates, over 175 exhibitors and startups had participated in the trade show, more than 50 countries represented during the last two days. With more than 2,000 plus B2B meetings, this was the biggest BioAsia event in terms of numbers in the history of this event, he said.

“I am looking forward to having more meaningful conservations and collaborations as the theme for BioAsia this year was Advancing for One. This can happen by engaging all stakeholders cutting across geographical, regional and social boundaries” said Rama Rao.

Karolis Zemaitis, Vice Minister, Ministry of Economy and Innovation, Lithuania said being Telangana felt like being at home. “I believe in Telangana’s ambition and Hyderabad’s determination to grow” Zemaitis said.

Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi said it was her third visit to Hyderabad and feels great to be back in pharma capital of the world not just India.

Odisha Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda complimented Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for his vision and commitment in showcasing Telangana and attracting investments.

Earlier in the day, the Minister welcomed vaccine-maker Sanofi’s announcement to set up its Global Medical Hub in Hyderabad.

“I am delighted that Sanofi has chosen Hyderabad to set up its Global Medical Hub. Hyderabad has an excellent business environment that is supported by the government, with a focus on the life sciences sector,” he said, adding that with Sanofi’s investment, the city now had four of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies through their direct centres.

Sanofi International Head of Group of Sites Mathew Cherian said the Global Medical Hub in Telangana would be a key part of the Company’s vision for 2025 and beyond, which includes expanding its current activities and assessing the establishment of new ones.

“The hub will drive innovation, research and development in healthcare, leveraging Sanofi’s expertise and experience in this sector” he said.

“We are delighted to invest in Telangana as it provides a best-in-class business environment that supports life sciences. The State offers forward-looking policies that encourage investments and has a highly qualified talent pool. We are committed to investing in people and infrastructure, to deliver innovative solutions and services that can make a meaningful difference to patients around the world,” added Cherian.