Sanofi to set up Global Medical Hub in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: A day after Bristol Myers Squibb, one of the world’s top biopharmaceutical firms, has chosen Hyderabad to set up its Science, Technology and Innovation Centre, vaccine maker Sanofi strengthened its presence in Hyderabad by announcing to set up its Global Medical Hub here. It will provide operational support worldwide.

The announcement was made at the industry event BioAsia on Friday. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and host of industry leaders were present at the announcement.