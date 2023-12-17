Telangana’s Hitesh finishes runner-up at Khelo India Para Table Tennis Games

Sunday, Dec 17, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 17 December 23
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Hitesh Dolwani finished runner-up after a hard-fought loss in the final of the First Khelo India Para Table Tennis Games held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday.

In the final, the State paddler went down fighting to Vishwa Tambe of Maharashtra 10-12, 11-8, 12-14, 17-15, 8-11.

Results: Final: Vishwa Tambe (MH) bt Hitesh Dolwani (TS) 3-2 (12-10, 8-11, 14-12, 15-17, 11-8).

