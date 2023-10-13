Telangana’s Hruthik clinches doubles title

Published Date - 07:32 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hruthik katakam of Telangana in action at 28th Fenesta Nationals

Hyderabad: State tennis player Hruthik Katakam joined hands with Haryana’s Tavish Pahawa to clinch boys doubles U-14 title at the ongoing 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Friday.

The duo got the better of Shaurya Bhardwaj and Ranvir Singh 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets for the top honours. Hruthik, seeded No.1 in singles, also had a good outing as he entered the final with a straight set 6-4, 6-1 win over Anurag Kallambella 6-4, 6-1in the semifinal clash.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s Aleena Farid and Odisha’s Aradhyaa Verma defeated Aahan & Akansha Ghosh 6-1, 6-1 as they clinched the girls doubles U-14 trophy.