Fenesta National Tennis Championship: Rashmikaa emerges tennis champion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa with her singles title.

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa emerged champion in the women’s singles category at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

The State girl registered a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 win over defending champion Vaidhee Chaudhari of Gujarat. Rashmikaa stated, “Playing in Fenesta Nationals this year has been an amazing experience. I played a close friend in the final and I think we had a tough fight on the court, the competition between us was great. The last game could have been anyone’s but I held my nerves better and it’s great to be the champion.”

Meanwhile, another Hyderabad player Ganta Sai Karteek clinched the men’s doubles title along with Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu. The duo defeated Nitin Kumar Sinha and Ishaque Iqbal of West Bengal 6-4, 6-3.

