Telangana’s Kruti Kadakia bags three medals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Kruti Kadakia clocked 6.39.0 seconds for top honours in the women’s 1500 m event of 45 category at the 42nd National Masters Athletics Championship at the J N Stadium, Chennai.

She also won silver and bronze in 800 m and 400 m events respectively.

Results: Women 45 Age Category: 1500 m: 1 Kruti kadakia (Telangana) 6:39.0, 2 Anita Chakma (Maharashtra), 3 Fatima D Sa (Goa).