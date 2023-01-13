Telangana’s Mohan takes sole lead at All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament

Telangana’s IM Kushagra Mohan took the sole lead with seven points from as many rounds

Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IM Kushagra Mohan took the sole lead with seven points from as many rounds at the 1st Bishan Singh Ji Memorial All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Friday.

The top seed defeated Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri in the seventh round. IM Gusain Himal of Chandigarh, GM Laxman RR of ICF and IM Chakravarthi Reddy M of Telangana were in joint second lead with 6.5 points each.

Results (Seventh round): Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (6) lost to IM Kushagra Mohan (7), IM Gusain Himal (6.5) bt Ramakrishna J (5.5), Shanmukha Pulli (5.5) lost to GM R R Laxman (6.5), M Nikhil (5.5) lost to IM M Chakravarthi Reddi (6.5), IM Krishna Teja (6) bt Sibi Srinivas Einstein (5), Lad Mandar Pradip (5.5) drew with V Varun (5.5), Praveen Prasad (5.5) drew with Majumdar Shravan (5.5), Deshmukh Anup (6) bt Aansh Nandan Nerurkar (5), Bhosale Shriraj (5.5) drew with Mrithyunjay Mahadevan (5.5), Swarna Nihal (5) lost to Dinesh Kumar Jaganathan (6).