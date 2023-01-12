| Top Seed Mohan In Joint Lead At All India Open Fide Rated Chess Tournament

International Master Kushagra Mohan defeated Velpula Sarayu to share lead with five others with five points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: International Master Kushagra Mohan defeated Velpula Sarayu to share lead with five others with five points from as many rounds at the 1st Bishan Singg Ji Memorial All India Open Fide Rated chess tournament, organised by V4 Chess Trust at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Kushagra Mohan shares lead with GM RR Laxman, Bharath Kumar Reddy, M Nikhil, Bhosale Shriraj and P Sri Sai Baswanth. GM RR Laxman downed Jai Shankar Subramanian in the fifth round.

Results: Kushagra Mohan (5) bt Velpula Sarayu (4); RR Laxman (5) bt Jai Sankar Subramanin; M Chakravarthi Reddy (4.5) drew with Jai Kushagra (4.5); Bharat Kumar Reddy (5) bt Vignesh Advaith Vemula (4); Bhosale Shrija (5) bt Swarna Nihal (4); Sri Sai Baswanth (5) bt Madhvendra Pratap Sharma (4); Gusain Himal (4.5) bt AJ Pranav (4).