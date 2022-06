Telangana’s Shivani clinches second gold in 38th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Shivani Karra with her medals.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra clocked 1.15.87 seconds to clinch gold medal in the 100m backstroke event at the 38th sub-junior national aquatic championship at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Swimming Complex, Rajkot on Sunday.

This is her second gold medal and fourth overall medal in the tournament. Earlier, she clinched the gold in the 50m backstroke event with a timing of 34.93 seconds and a silver and bronze in the 100m butterfly event and 4x50m freestyle relay respectively.