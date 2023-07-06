Telangana’s story has just begun to unfold, says KTR

Under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was witnessing inclusive, integrated, holistic and balanced growth in all sectors, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at the second edition of the T-Innovation Summit in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said what was done in Telangana, especially Hyderabad in the last nine years, was barely a scratch on the surface. The real story had just begun unfolding, he said.

Hyderabad was positioned for rapid growth, which was possible due to stable governance and able leadership. Under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was witnessing inclusive, integrated, holistic and balanced growth in all sectors, he said.

Speaking at the second edition of the T-Innovation Summit here on Thursday, the Minister said Hyderabad was a testimony in itself to the power of innovation and entrepreneurship. Governments, stakeholders and policy makers had to be attentive to all kinds of possibilities that can emanate from ideas from anywhere in the world. This was what Telangana had done and worked closely with the industry, academicians and innovators across the globe, he said.

While travelling abroad, the focus was on to ensure T-Hub, We-Hub, TSIC, T-Works, RICH and the entire spectrum of Telangana innovation ecosystem was represented. Likewise, emphasis was on to ensure that more possibilities were created for young innovators in the State, he said.

“The potential of T-Hub and innovation ecosystem of Hyderabad is still to be explored. We will start witnessing the results in the days to come,” Rama Rao said.

It was not always about billion dollar valuation but it was also about the impact one can create on the ecosystem. There were many stories about the success of young innovators from Hyderabad that had come out from nowhere literally, he said.

Telangana was the place where north India meets South India. This applies to innovation as well. Innovation does not work in one sphere of technology, it cuts through various disciplines and ensure to carry forward all stakeholders, including investors, policy makers and others, he added.