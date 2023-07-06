1,100 Dalit Bandhu units to each constituency in Telangana in second phase: KTR

Efforts have also been made to make changes in the lives of dalits, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao after distributing financial assistance cheques to 124 dalits at IDOC, Sircilla.

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao has disclosed that each constituency in the state would get 1,100 Dalit Bandhu units in the second phase. Expressing happiness of Dalit Bandhu benefits being provided to dalits, the Minister said that efforts have also been made to make changes in the lives of the community people. As part of it, Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched to make dalits richer under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rama Rao along with the Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar distributed financial assistance cheques to 124 dalits who established different small units under various schemes at IDOC, Sircilla on Thursday. Earlier, they inaugurated two municipal septic tanks units and a bus sanctioned under Dalit Bandhu scheme after unveiling the bronze statue of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram in Jillella Agriculture College on the occasion of the latter’s death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that in the first phase, the units which would provide a long term livelihood to dalits, were sanctioned in the first phase of dalit bandhu in the district. With an aim to generate more income, the units were grounded with the initiative of the collector. Eshwar said that the Chief Minister introduced many schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society. The entire country was watching Telangana to know about various welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

Talking about Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said that the lives of dalits have been changed after launching the scheme. Informing that about 40,000 units were grounded so far, he said that 98 percent units achieved success. The benefit of dalit bandhu would be provided to 15 lakh dalits in a phased manner. Dalits, who were neglected for 75 years, got consciousness after the BRS came into power in the state. It was Chandrashekhar Rao, who provided 60 percent subsidy in SC Corporation loans. Informing that Rs 50,000 financial assistance would be provided to small entrepreneurs, he advised them to utilize the opportunity. He praised Rama Rao for developing Sircilla town on all fronts.

ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, TS Textiles and Powerlooms Corporation Chairman Guduru Praveen, CESS Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao and others were present.

Also Read MAUD plans big for Telangana urban areas over next one year