Telangana’s T-Hub signs pact with Urbanco of Maldives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem signed a pact with Urbanco, the urban development corporation in Maldives to foster innovation and actively contribute to advancement of smart and sustainable cities in Maldives.

The main objective of this collaboration is to support Urbanco’s vision of transforming Maldivian cities into smart and sustainable urban centers.

The partnership aims to establish an innovation bridge between Urbanco and T-Hub, enhancing the India-Maldives international relations. It also seeks to enable the exchange of technology and innovation between India and Hulhumalè, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing between the two nations.

Urbanco will have the opportunity to visit T-Hub and engage with startups and other ecosystem partners in these identified sectors, gaining valuable insights and fostering collaboration.

The collaboration will progress through a structured plan for the next 60 days. This plan includes an in-depth analysis of Urbanco’s roadmap for making Hulhumalè a smart and sustainable city, followed by the identification of mutual goals and potential solutions. The partnership will culminate in the delivery of outcomes, closure, and impact assessment to evaluate the success of the collaboration.

“T-Hub’s vibrant startup ecosystem and deep expertise in innovation will play a pivotal role in transforming Urbanco’s vision into reality. We look forward to co-create cutting-edge solutions and driving the growth of the innovation ecosystem in Hulhumalè,” T-HUB CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao.

Through this partnership, T-Hub will actively scout for solutions in key areas such as smart infrastructure, smart parking, smart city solutions, and sustainable waste management solutions. Urbanco will collaborate in developing and implementing these solutions to transform Hulhumalè into a model smart city.

“We believe that this partnership with T-Hub will accelerate the development of smart and sustainable cities in the Maldives,” Urbanco Managing Director Ahmed Athif said.

T-Hub’s extensive network and expertise in the startup ecosystem will provide us with the necessary resources and innovative solutions to transform our cities. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and a brighter future for Hulhumalè, he further added.