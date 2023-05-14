Telangana’s T-Hub wins National Technology Award

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:13 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Adding one more feather to its cap, Telangana’s startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub has won the National Technology Award for the best Technology Business Incubator in the country.

To provide a platform of recognition to Indian industries and their technology provider who work to bring innovation to the market and help in contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Technology Development Board (TDB) had sought applications for National Technology Awards under five categories Main, MSME, Startup, Translational Research and Technology Business Incubator from various industries for successful commercialization of innovative indigenous technology, scientists involved in research and Technology Business Incubators. This year, a total of 11 winners were selected after a stringent two-tier evaluation process with panelists being eminent scientists and technologists.

The T-Hub Foundation was awarded the Technology Business Incubator award (Category E) for its ‘outstanding contribution in techno-entrepreneurship development by way of promoting innovative, technology driven knowledge, intensive startup enterprises in different technological areas’, according to officials.

The award was presented as part of the National Technology Week 2023, organized by the Technology Development Board along with 12 union Ministries and Departments with primary focus on Atal Innovation Mission, programmes and innovations from different sectors of the innovation lifecycle with a central theme of ‘School to Startup- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’, a PIB release said.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom, tweeted, congratulating T-Hub for the achievement.

“Happy & Proud that T-Hub Hyderabad has won the National Technology Award -2023 (Technology Business Incubation). Many congratulations to Team T-Hub. T-Hub has been recognised as the Best Technology Incubator in India by Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India,” (sic), he tweeted.

