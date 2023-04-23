Telangana’s thrust on tribal habitat development shows results

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao began promoting self rule in tandas across the State and is working towards implementation of ´Mava Nate Mava Raj' ( My village, My rule) in the tribal habitations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government’s decision to implement self-governance policy in tribal habitats has brought about a positive change in the social development of the Scheduled Tribe community in the State.

Realising that the lives of adivasi communities are intrinsically linked to the forests, lands and natural resources and have been the basis of their survival, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao began promoting self rule in tandas across the State and is working towards implementation of ´Mava Nate Mava Raj’ ( My village, My rule) in the tribal habitations.

Since tribal self-governance empowers tribes to prioritize their needs and plan their futures at their own pace, consistent with their own distinct cultures, traditions, and institutions, the State government converted tandas and gudems with a population of more than 500 into new Gram Panchayats. So far about 3,146 tandas and gudems have been upgraded to panchayats.

Following the upgradation of tandas into GPs, thousands of adivasi, lambada and tribal youth won local body elections and became sarpanchs and ward members. Political transformation has helped the tribal community to play an active role in the government. Big transformation took place in the tribal panchayats with the empowerment and autonomy accorded to the habitations by the State government. So far under the Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund (STSDF), the government spent Rs.47,282 crore for the welfare of STs.

The government has also earmarked adequate funds for the upliftment of the tribal community which paved the way for continuous growth of the panchayats . The government sanctioned Rs.20 lakh for the construction of each Gram Panchayat building and gave permission to fill up 1650 posts in the Tribal Welfare department.

In order to improve connectivity in the tribal habitations, Telangana government has sanctioned 88 works under Scheduled Tribes SpecialDevelopment Fund (STSDF) at an estimated cost of Rs.156.60 crore to lay BT roads on 211 km in 16 constituencies of the State. The State government has already issued orders for the construction of the roads and the survey of the routes in which the roads have to be laid has been completed by the Panchayat Raj Department.

The government has earlier sanctioned Rs.1,385 crore for the construction of 2,500 km of roads to provide road facilities to 1,287 ST panchayats. With improvement in road connectivity tribal population would now have greater access to education, medical, essential commodities and other facilities.

Info:

*Tandas Upgraded to Gram Panchayats: 3,146

*Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund Allocation: Rs.47,282 crore

*Gram Panchayat building construction: Rs. 20 lakh

* BT Road Length : 211 km

* BT Road Cost: 156.60 crore

* ST Panchayat roads connected: 1287

*Amount Sanctioned: Rs 1385 crore

* Road Length: 2,500 km

* ST Posts Filled: 1650