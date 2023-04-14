Telangana shows new path to nation: Prakash Ambedkar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana, through its development, had shown a new path to the nation, former MP and grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, hoped that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would replicate the same development across the nation.

Remarking that there was no national leader of stature in the country after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said there was an opportunity for State leaders to make a mark at the national level now, hinting at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics. But for State leaders to play a crucial role in national politics, unconditional support of the people was essential, he said.

Urging people to stay away from the politics of caste and religion while speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the BR Ambedkar statue here on Friday, he recalled Ambedkar’s warning that when politics was centered around religion and caste, the first casualty would be national leaders, as was being seen now.

The former MP said installation of the towering statue of Ambedkar had brought a new consciousness and infused a new energy among oppressed classes of the country. Stressing on the need to usher in changes in the society, he said a new system had to be formed in the country, and urged Chandrashekhar Rao to focus on economic empowerment of people and to fight to establish human values in the country.

Welcoming the State government’s revolutionary Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said effective implementation of the scheme was working as a tool in poverty alleviation of the Dalit community. He also congratulated the Chief Minister for introducing the scheme.

Reminding Ambedkar’s emphasis on stabilization of the rupee’s value, he said until the rupee was not stabilsied, all measures taken for poverty alleviation in the country would become futile.

Prakash Ambedkar also pitched in for Hyderabad as the second capital of the country. Recalling that BR Ambedkar had strongly recommended Hyderabad as the second capital of the country as Delhi was 300 km from Pakistan and 500 km away from the China border, he said there still was viability of Hyderabad being made the second capital of the country, if the State government demanded for it.