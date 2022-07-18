Telangana’s Vritti bags twin swimming medals in Junior National Aquatic Championships

Published Date - 12:43 AM, Mon - 18 July 22

Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal

Hyderabad: Telangana’s talented swimmer Vritti Agarwal made her mark in the ongoing Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bhubaneswar by winning two medals – a gold and a silver, on Sunday.

The youngster won the yellow metal in the 200m butterfly girls Group 1 event with a timing of 2.22.16 timing ahead of Tamil Nadu’s B Shakthi and Karnataka’s A Jedidah.

Later, she clocked 4.29.37 in the 400m freestyle Girls Group 1 event for second place. Delhi’s Sachdevee Bhavya took the gold while Wala Aanya of Maharashtra stood third. Also on the podium was Sagi Sri Nithya who won a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle event.

At the end of day two, Karnataka led the medal tally with a total of 31 medals, followed by Maharashtra at 17 and Telangana at 8.