Telangana’s YouTuber Gangavva boards flight for first time; her reaction warms netizens’ hearts

In the video, the former ‘Telugu Bigg Boss’ participant is seen getting her boarding pass and appeared nervous while stepping into the aircraft.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Farm worker-turned-YouTuber, Milkuri Gangavva is a familiar name in Telangana households, especially for her proficiency in the Telangana dialect of Telugu. The 62-year-old is once again making headlines as the viral video of her boarding her first flight captures the hearts of netizens.

In the video, the former ‘Telugu Bigg Boss’ participant is seen getting her boarding pass and appeared nervous while stepping into the aircraft. Gangavva said she felt scared during take-off and tried to take her seatbelt off. She shared how she was startled by the height of the aircraft and the flight had hurt her ears.

Shared on her Instagram page along with a caption, “A woman who boarded a flight #firstflight #firsttimeflightexperience (sic),” the video has received over 6.4 million views with several sweet comments from the netizens.

“Sometimes expressions are sufficient to tell the whole story,” wrote a user. “Many of us are unaware of the language but then this video features a mom’s experience. That’s a universal language we all understand. (sic),” another said.

Gangavva rose to fame after her appearances on ‘My Village Show’, a YouTube channel that highlights Telangana’s rural life and culture.