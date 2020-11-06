Telebu: Easing communication via digital tools

Telebu is also being used in Banking and Financial Management sector, Sales and Marketing sector and even Agriculture sector

Hyderabad: At a time when every industry, sector and organisation is going online, one Hyderabad-based company is helping by offering different communication solution from its array of products. Whether it is an agriculture firm that wants to communicate with a group of farmers or a political party that is planning to use online communication tools for its election campaigning or the Election Commission that wants to spread information to a large audience, city firm Telebu has a tool for everyone.

Founded in June 2018 and an extension of 2003-incepted SMSCountry, Telebu has a portfolio of seven key enterprise communication products and out of these grptalk and TelebuJoin is seeing a lot of traction from political parties for digital rallies and campaign messages. While the former allows one to connect with 3 to 10,000+ people on a single call without internet or app, the latter is a video conferencing application that allows 100 people to take part at once.

The platform is being used by political leaders and parties in Telangana to communicate with the citizens and also few bureaucrats from different departments are also using Telebu’s grptalk for internal and external communication. “We are working with political parties in Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu who are using our tools for their campaigns and rallies. As our video conferencing tool works on low bandwidth we are seeing traction in faraway districts and villages of various States,” said Satya Yeramsetti, founder and CEO, Telebu.

Other than the above use cases, Telebu is also being used in Banking and Financial Management sector, Sales and Marketing sector and even Agriculture sector. Not just large enterprises, the company is also seeing interest from small and medium enterprises to set up small call centres and chat software platform – which has become the need of the hour post pandemic.

In terms of investment, the company informed that it is bootstrapped currently and is keen to raise funds in the near future. Telebu is also planning to expand its operations to South East Asia region and then move to US and Europe in the next 2-3 months.

