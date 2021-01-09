Telnagirl enters Wonder Book, Limca Book of Records

Peram Madhumita, a class nine student solved 57 Rubiks cubes in 15 minutes and remembered 300 binary numbers in five minutes

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Kamareddy: A Class nine student from Kamareddy district headquarters got her name registered in Wonder Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records simultaneously, by solving 57 Rubik’s cubes in 15 minutes and remembering 300 binary numbers in five minutes. Such a feat was performed for the first time in the world, it is said.

The Memory Council and Orchid School management felicitated Peram Madhumita here. Madhumita, the daughter of Peram Swamy, known for her memory power since her childhood, was trained by Memory Council of India president and Squadron Leader Jayasimha.

In the Indian memory championship contest held in 2020, Madhumitha won the junior memory championship title and stood as a topper from India in the world memory championship.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .