Self defence training programme enters Limca Book of Records

Over 11,000 government women employees, college and school students participated in the training programme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 March 2024, 06:19 PM

Nizamabad: The self defence training programme organized for women jointly by the district legal services, district administration and law enforcement agencies on Sunday entered the Limca Book of Records.

The representatives of Limca Book of Records witnessed the successful programme and District Judge Sunitha Kunchala made an announcement with regard to the award after the completion of the training classes.

High school girls from government and private schools, KGBV, residential schools, gurukula schools, intermediate and degree colleges and female staff working in law, forest, medical, police and other departments participated in large numbers in the training programme.

The training programme was organised under the supervision of Taekwondo instructor Manoj.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Sunita Kunchala said that the Limca Book of Records entry was dedicated to the students and young women who participated in the self-defence training. “This was possible due to the perseverance and hard work of women who took part in the programme,” she said.

Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said that those who have learned self-defense techniques should teach them to at least ten others. “You should not stop training. Continue it and improve your skills,” he advised.