Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passes away

Chandra Mohan was born as Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao on 23 May 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:15 AM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away on Saturday at the age of 82. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital with heart related ailments and breathed his last at 9:45 am, according to his family members.

Chandra Mohan was born as Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao on 23 May 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Chandra Mohan was introduced to the Telugu film industry through the film Rangula Ratnam in 1966. In 1968, he starred in Sukha Duhkalu, as the caring brother of Vanisri, for which he received awards.He acted in 932 movies.

Chandramohan is survived by his wife, Jalandhara, and two daughters. His final rites will be held in Hyderabad on Monday.