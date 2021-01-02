Instant loan apps claim another life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Alleged harassment by instant loan app companies claimed one more life at Petbasheerabad on Saturday. Chandra Mohan (37) who lived along with his wife and two children at Gundlapochampally village under Petbasheerabad police station limits was facing financial problems and had obtained loans amounting to around Rs 80,000 through various instant loan apps.

“On Saturday around 11.30 am, Chandra Mohan hanged himself in a room in the house when the family members were away,” said S Ramesh, Inspector, Petbasheerabad police. Chandra Mohan, who worked as a supervisor at a private company, was facing monetary issues since lockdown. To tide over the crisis, he took loans to the tune of Rs 80,000 on a few micro-financing apps and when there was a delay in repayment, the companies sent him messages repeatedly.

“The companies were repeatedly sending threatening and humiliating messages even to the relatives and friends who in turn enquired with him about it. He slipped into depression over it and ended his life,” Chandra Mohan’s family members complained to the police.

Based on a complaint made by the family members, the police booked a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC and took up investigation. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The police seized the mobile phone of the victim and are sending it for analysis to the forensic science laboratory.

Earlier, three persons had ended their lives due to the harassment of the illegal micro-finance firms in the State. The Telangana Police had carried out raids on call centres and companies linked to instant loan fraud case in different cities across the country and several persons including some Chinese nationals were arrested. Hundreds of laptops and computers were seized during the raids.

The police have appealed the people not to commit suicide and approach them in case they face harassments from such instant loan apps.

