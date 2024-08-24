Telugu actor Nagarjuna responds to HYDRA demolition; says N Convention is not illegal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 02:20 PM

Hyderabad: Following HYDRA’s demolition of the N Convention centre owned by him, actor Nagarjuna responded saying that the demolition was unlawful and that the structure was not illegal.

In a post on social media, Nagarjuna said he would move the court against the ‘wrong action’ of the authorities.

I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 24, 2024

“Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law,” he said.

“The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning,” the actor said, adding that as a law-abiding citizen, if the Court had decided against him, he would have carried out the demolition himself.

“I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities,” he said.