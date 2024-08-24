Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Hydra Officials Start Demolishing Actor Nagarjunas N Convention At Madhapur

HYDRA officials start demolishing actor Nagarjuna’s ‘N Convention’ at Madhapur

Accompanied by police contingent, authorities arrived at spot in early hours of the day and started the demolition exercise

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 24 August 2024, 09:53 AM
HYDRA officials start demolishing actor Nagarjuna’s ‘N Convention’ at Madhapur
The structure was allegedly build unauthorisedly in the buffer area of Timmidkunta Cheruvu at Khanapet Madhapur.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities on Saturday started demolishing ‘N Convention’ at Madhapur for allegedly constructing the facility in the FTL area of lake at Madhapur.

The premises is reportedly owned by Tollywood celebrity Nagarjuna. Accompanied by a police contingent, the HYDRA authorities arrived at the spot in early hours of the day and started the demolition exercise.

Also Read

The structure was allegedly build unauthorisedly in the buffer area of Thammidikunta lake at Khanamet.

.

Related News

Latest News