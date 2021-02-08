Telugu actor Racha Ravi excited over latest releases

Although acting has always been his passion, it took Racha Ravi 19 years to bear the fruits of his hard work

When you say Doddipati Ravi Kumar people may not recognise him, but say Racha Ravi, and people will just own him like a family member. The popular comedian is excited about his movies that released last month.

“My entry into the film industry happened in 2000. I moved to Hyderabad just after my Intermediate with a couple of friends. We all used to work together. In the beginning, I worked as an assistant director for small screen. Later, my father took me back to my hometown and I started working for Warangal Municipal Corporation as a work inspector,” says Ravi.

While still chasing the dream of becoming an actor, Ravi moved to Dubai where he started working as a radio jockey for three years. Later, he returned to Hyderabad to pursue his passion for acting, and has been trying for roles. An opportunity came knocking on his door and he stepped into the sets of the popular TV show Jabardasth.

“Jabardasth is my best show ever; it gave me more popularity and brought me closer to people. Though I didn’t have a choice except to quit the show due to shooting schedules, it still remains one of my favourite shows. It’s a nice platform for any artiste who wants to prove himself/ herself,” says Ravi, a father of two. “As artistes we should be ready to accept any role that comes our way.

It took me 19 years to taste success. Anyone who is passionate about something would definitely reach his/her goals. All one has to do is fix a goal, create one’s own platform and promote and market it in the right way which would help them have their own identity,” adds Ravi. Ravi has been travelling to different countries and receiving fans’ love and support that “makes me forget all the struggles I have gone through”.

“The best part is my parents feel proud of me and I make sure I give the best to them and make them happy. They are one of my best strengths, apart from my wife who is very understanding and caring towards me and our kids.” “I have covered all the mediums of entertainment,” says Ravi whose dream is “to work in some best roles which would create a benchmark in the history of cinema”. Racha Ravi is back in action with back-to-back movies like Krack, Red, and Alludu Adhurs which just got released.

