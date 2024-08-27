GWMC puts up banner with unofficial State Emblem; “Who approved the symbol?” asks KTR

Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar missing in the logo on the flexi put up by the authorities in front of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation head office

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 01:01 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) help desk banner put up by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation with an unofficial logo, BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded the State government to take action against the persons responsible for the lapse.

On Tuesday, Rama Rao highlighting the lapse, pointed out that a flexi was put up by the authorities in front of the Greater Warangal Corporation head office with Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar missing. He wanted to know whether the Chief Secretary was aware of the development.

“Is this an official decision or an unofficial oversight? At least you (CS) know what is going on? Who approved this new symbol and when? Why did the authorities use it if not approved? I demand to find out who is responsible for this and take action against them,” he posted on his X account.