Telugu actor Raja Chembolu ties the knot with Himabindu

The wedding ceremony was held at Hotel Daspalla in Hyderabad with Telugu film celebrities, friends and immediate family members in attendance

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: Popular lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s actor son Raja Chembolu entered wedlock with Venkata Lakshmi Himabindu on Saturday. The wedding ceremony was held at Hotel Daspalla in the city with Telugu film celebrities, friends and immediate family members in attendance. Trivikram, Krish Jagarlamudi, Allu Aravind, Vamshi Paidipally Venkat Akkineni, Sai Madhav Burra and others graced the ceremony and blessed the couple.It is learnt that the alliance was an arranged one and the engagement was held a couple of months ago in the city.

The event was held adhering to the Covid-19 safety norms of wearing masks, social distancing and sanitisation. Raja appeared in the movies like Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Fida, Mr.Majnu, Naa Peru Surya .. and also in the web series Masti’s.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .