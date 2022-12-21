Telugu blockbuster ‘HIT 2’ to release theatrically in Hindi on December 30

This is Adivi’s second release this year after the successful film 'Major' which was released earlier this year pan India in different languages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telugu blockbuster ‘HIT 2’ starring Adivi Sesh is all set to release in Hindi on December 30. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will be distributed by Grandmaster and B4U all across the country.

The film sees him as a cop who is investigating a murder. The Telugu film was released on December 2 and has been doing very well with houseful shows in Hyderabad.

The third franchise is also supposed to be in the works, with actor Nani being part of the film (he is also the producer of the ‘HIT’ series).

‘HIT 2‘ is rumoured to be eerily similar to the infamous Shraddha murder case.