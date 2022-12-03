Adivi Sesh to announce Hindi version of ‘HIT 2’; to start dubbing soon

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:19 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: The year 2022 seems like Adivi Sesh’s year with back-to-back hits in the form of ‘Major’ and now ‘HIT 2’. The second instalment of ‘HIT’ turned out to be the biggest opener for the actor on Friday and the film has been receiving rave reviews ever since. With a growing fan base, Sesh decided to do a #AskMe session on Twitter on Saturday and has been answering a variety of questions. “Was out until late night celebrating #HIT2 Let’s do an #AskSesh (sic),” he tweeted.

When a fan asked him how he enjoyed ‘HIT 2’s success last night, he replied, “It was ME, @NameisNani @VishwakSenActor @KolanuSailesh discussing our upcoming plans for the #HIT verse plus lovely dancing with the rest of the cast n crew. @Meenakshiioffl couldn’t stop smiling #HIT2 #AskSesh (sic).”

Sesh also revealed that he will be announcing the Hindi version of ‘HIT2’ soon and that he will dub for it himself. When a fan asked him to do a movie with superstar Mahesh Babu, he responded, “Don’t know. Suit avuthundho ledho Aalochinchaali. But Mahesh sir called me this morning and spoke for a long time about how PROUD he is of me. I got tears in my eyes. And l promised I will always be there as his brother. Can’t wait to show him (sic).”

Sesh is hoping that ‘HIT’ will become a “national franchise that started in Hyderabad but touched hearts all over the world”. He also revealed that he will start writing for ‘Goodachari 2’ soon after the release of the Hindi version of ‘HIT 2’. When a Twitter user asked him about his inspiration in the film industry, he answered, “Superstar @rajinikanth BAASHA (sic).”

When a fan asked him who his favourite Telugu actor is, he replied, “Me.”

The actor plays the calm cop KD in ‘HIT 2’ for the Homicide Intervention. The film is drawing a full house in theatres across the Telugu States.