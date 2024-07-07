Telugu Desam will regain its past glory in Telangana: Naidu

Says party will be restructured shortly, youth and educated will be given priority

7 July 2024

Hyderabad: Making his intentions in Telangana clear, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would regain its past glory in Telangana and accordingly, a complete restructuring of the party would be taken up.

“We have been in the opposition for 20 years. Should Telugu Desam Party work in Telangana or not? TDP was born in Telangana gadda, should it continue here or not?” he asked the party workers at NTR Trust Bhavan here on Sunday.

Despite many leaders quitting the party, there are workers who held on to the party flag. The party would be restructured shortly. The youth and educated would be given priority and this foundation should produce quality leadership for the next 30 years, he said.

“A different political policy will be adopted for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Special interest will be taken to develop Telugu Desam here,” Naidu said.

In the recent Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, a completely different political approach was adopted. Youngsters, especially the youth, educated and intellectuals, were promoted after engineering a complete restructuring of the party. In the history of Telugu Desam Party, a huge victory was achieved, he said.

The way CBN worked in 1995, a similar energy and tempo would be maintained in 2024. People should recall the days of Shramadanam and Janmabhoomi for 90 days in Hyderabad, he added, pointing out that in democracy, there were no rulers and if anyone tries to work as a dictator, he would be buried by the people.