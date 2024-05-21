Telugu filmmaker fights censorship of latest film, urges review of censor board policies

Emphasizing artistic freedom, Rafi, a Limca Book Record holder for his expertise in filmmaking, questioned the inconsistency in the Board's stance pointing out numerous films where explicit Naxalite themes were permitted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Syed Rafi, known for his film ‘Inkennallu: Voice of Telangana,’ faces a battle against censorship with his latest project, ‘Neraverina Kala.’

The film, which delves into Telangana’s socio-political struggles across generations and the imperative role of Naxalite movements, has sparked controversy due to the Censor Board’s demand to remove all references to the word ‘Naxalites’.

“I’ve been instructed to remove references to ‘Naxalite/ Naxals/ Naxalism’ throughout the film. However, numerous films including recent productions like ‘Bastar: The Naxalite Story’, which have used the term without objection,” he said.

When concerns were raised, the decision was defended by categorizing the term ‘Naxal ’as ‘anti-national, he said. “It’s puzzling how we’re expected to effectively convey ideas without utilizing appropriate vocabulary to describe historical periods or existing systems,” Rafi said.

It is to be noted that the censor guidelines disapprove of words that promote any ‘anti-national attitude’. In response to the Board’s memo, Rafi voiced concerns over the financial burden and uncertainty of the appeal process.

Further, he calls for a meeting of intellectuals to protest and review the appointment process for board members.

‘Neraverina Kala,’ set to coincide with Telangana Formation Day on June 2, now hangs in limbo as Rafi awaits a resolution to this censorship ordeal.