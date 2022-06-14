Telugu must for Classes I-X in Telangana

Hyderabad: Starting this academic year, students of CBSE, ICSE, IB and other board-affiliated schools will have Telugu as a second language in Class X board exams. It has also been made mandatory for all schools, irrespective of affiliation to boards and medium of instruction, to teach Telugu as a language for all classes from this year.

The move comes as part of the State government’s implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018 in a phased manner from 2018-19. This is being done to protect and preserve Telugu language and literature for the benefit of future generations.

During the last academic year, it was implemented for Classes I, II, III, IV & VI, VII, VIII and IX in all schools across the State. This academic year i.e., 2022-23, Telugu as a language will be implemented for Classes I to X in all schools. The School Education Department has issued orders in this regard to all district educational officers to implement the same.

To help children whose mother tongue is not Telugu, the department has designed and developed textbooks titled ‘Tenepalukulu’ for Classes I to V and ‘Vennela’ for Class VI to X.

There are standard textbooks for Telugu-speaking children who are studying in Telugu and English medium schools. These books are titled ‘Jabili’ for Classes I to V, ‘Nava Vasantham’ for Classes VI, VII, and VIII and ‘Singidi’ for Class IX and X. The textbooks are also made available on the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) website http://scert.telangana.gov.in.

The department has directed all schools affiliated to different boards to follow the textbooks developed by the SCERT besides appointing teachers to teach Telugu. Schools have been warned that any violation of rules to implement Telugu as a compulsory language for Classes I-X from this academic year will be viewed seriously and that action including show-cause notices, penalties or withdrawal of recognition will be initiated against erring managements.