Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi’s #153 project launched

Details about the mega project, launched at Super Good Office in the city’s Film Nagar on Wednesday, are being kept under wraps for now, but it has been confirmed that music director SS Thaman

By | Published: 12:56 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi has been launched. Tentatively called Project #153, the film is directed by Mohan Raja.

Details about the mega project, launched at Super Good Office in the city’s Film Nagar on Wednesday, are being kept under wraps for now, but it has been confirmed that music director SS Thaman has been signed up. Writers Satyanand and Meher Ramesh, are also associated with the project.

Shooting for the project is scheduled to start from February.

“I am most fortunate to direct the megastar’s movie,” an elated Mohan Raja said at the launch.