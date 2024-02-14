Chiranjeevi jets off to USA for a short holiday

Chiranjeevi further said that he would resume shooting for ‘Vishwambhara’ once he returns to India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 05:52 PM

Chiru

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, have left for the USA for a short holiday.

He took to X to share a picture from the plane, where he posed with his wife, Surekha. The actor also wished his fans on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Chiranjeevi further said that he would resume shooting for ‘Vishwambhara’ once he returns to India.

Also Read Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates Chiranjeevi at Raj Bhavan

“Off to the USA for a short holiday with my better half, Surekha. Will resume shooting of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course, Happy Valentine’s Day to All,” he wrote on X.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was bestowed with India’s second-highest civilian award, the ‘Padma Vibhushan’.