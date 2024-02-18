Upasana and Surekha Konidela launch ‘Athamma’s Kitchen’

Upasana Konidela and her mother-in-law, Surekha Konidela, proudly announce the launch of 'Athamma’s Kitchen,' a culinary venture celebrating the essence of home-cooked meals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 February 2024, 02:01 PM

Hyderabad: Upasana Konidela and her mother-in-law, Surekha Konidela, announced the launch of ‘Athamma’s Kitchen,’ a culinary venture celebrating the essence of home-cooked meals. This initiative, which debuts on Surekha Konidela’s birthday, redefines the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, setting a new paradigm of mutual respect and collaboration.

Surekha Konidela, inspired by her decades of preparing comforting meals for her family, including her husband, Chiranjeevi, during his extensive travels, aims to share this warmth with everyone through ‘Athamma’s Kitchen.’ The brand’s foundation lies in Surekha’s belief in the profound connection people share with food, especially when away from home.

Upasana Konidela, leveraging her entrepreneurial skills, has been instrumental in shaping this venture. Her involvement not only demonstrates her innovative business approach but also highlights the deep bond and respect she shares with her mother-in-law. Together, they aspire to make ‘Athamma’s Kitchen’ a symbol of tradition and love, offering recipes that promise a taste of home.

The launch has garnered support, teased earlier by Ram Charan on social media, and is now celebrated as a testament to the family’s commitment to culinary heritage and modern lifestyle needs.

‘Athamma’s Kitchen’ stands as a beacon of change, showcasing Upasana and Surekha Konidela’s efforts to preserve family bonds and traditions in the entrepreneurial world. As they bring the venture to life on Surekha Konidela’s birthday, they invite you to experience the joy of home-cooked meals, one recipe at a time.

About Athamma’s Kitchen:

Launched on Surekha Konidela’s birthday, ‘Athamma’s Kitchen,’ founded by Surekha and spearheaded by Upasana Konidela, offers a collection of home-cooked recipes inspired by the Konidela household’s traditions. This venture extends the warmth and essence of their culinary heritage, aiming to become a beloved name for those seeking the comfort of home-cooked food.

https://athammaskitchen.com/