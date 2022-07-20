Temperature rises in Hyderabad, showers unlikely till Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: After moderate rainfall lashed the city for almost a week, the maximum temperature started to rise again. The weather has mostly been dry and hot, with a clear sky for the last two days.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 32.7 degree Celsius. The humidity level recorded during morning hours was 82 per cent which was above normal.

Weather analysts see a very low possibility of heavy rainfall on Thursday as well, with India Meteorological Department expecting rain from Saturday. However, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31°C to 32°C then too.

Almost the same weather pattern may continue over many places in the State till Friday.