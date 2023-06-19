Temperature soars to 46 degrees celsius in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellimarla mandal

On Sunday, Nellimarla Mandal in Vizianagaram district experienced a scathing daytime temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Amaravati: As the scorching heatwave continues to engulf various parts of Andhra Pradesh, temperature above 45 degrees Celsius has been reported. On Sunday, Nellimarla Mandal in Vizianagaram district experienced a scathing daytime temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal average by 4 degrees.

Gollaprolu Mandal in Kakinada district recorded 45.9 degrees Celsius, while Salur Mandal in Parvathipuram district and Ponduru Mandal in Srikakulam district registered 45.7 degrees Celsius. A staggering total of 328 mandals across the state reported heatwave conditions with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department stated in their bulletin that the heatwave condition in the state might continue for another day. On the other hand, the reports say that “heavy rain is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.”