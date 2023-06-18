Law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh alarming: GVL Narasimha Rao

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a full report on the current AP law and order state, said GVL Narasimha Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Visakhapatnam: The law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh is alarming and gone out of control, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has alleged.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a full report on the current AP law and order state.

In this context, he referred to the recent kidnap incident of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha member MVV Satyanarayana’s family and demanded that the real facts should come out in the episode. Alleging that a land mafia was operating in Visakhapatnam city, the MP wondered why the special investigation team (SIT) report on the city land scam was not made public. He said that the Chief Minister was making land settlements based on the report and sought a copy of the report be made available to him immediately.

Describing the recent incident where a tenth class boy student was burnt to death in Bapatla as inhuman, Narasimha Rao said that the mindset of the YSR Congress Party workers was demonish. He demanded the Chief Minister to apologise to the boy’s family and step down from the post.

The MP also demanded a CBI inquiry into the sand and mining going on in Andhra Pradesh, and charged the government of resorting to political reprisals against the opposition.

