Half day schools extend till June 24 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended half-day classes in schools until June 24 due to the rising temperatures in the state. The Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh, announced in a press release that the single-session schools will continue until June 24, which applies to both government and private schools.

The half-day school timings are from 7 am to 12 pm, with ragi malt being served between 8:30 am and 9 am and mid-day meals between 11:30 am and 12 pm.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the heatwave will continue in the state for the next few days. The highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district.