Temperatures plummet across Telangana, Sirpur records lowest temperature of 4.8 degrees

People of Sirpur (U) mandal did not venture outdoors till 11 am even as farmers suspended morning activities due to freezing temperatures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Sirpur (U) mandal continued to register the minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius for the second day on Monday, forcing the people to remain indoors. Sirpur (U) mandal witnessed lowest minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees C on Sunday which is lowest minimum temperature recorded in the State this year.

People of Sirpur (U) mandal did not venture outdoors till 11 am even as farmers suspended morning activities due to freezing temperatures. Unless it is direly required, people avoided venturing out till 11 am. Meanwhile, Bazarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district registered 5.4 degrees C. Several parts of the two districts reeled under severe chilly weather conditions.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, mercury level stayed below 10 degree Celsius in Gundala, parts of Allapalli, Kothagudem and Mulkalapalli mandals during the past 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature of 9.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Gundala mandal. The minimum temperature was above 10 degree Celsius in Khammam district, with a lowest temperature of 10.7 degree Celsius being recorded at Gangaram in Sathupalli mandal.

Low temperatures were recorded in six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal in the last 24 hours up to 8. 30 am on Monday, with Mulugu recording lowest temperature of 8.2 C. While Jayashankar Bhupalpally district recorded 8.3 C, Warangal district registered 8.8 C, followed by 9 C in Jangaon, 9.2 C in Mahabubabad and 9.7 C in Hanamkonda.

Further, the temperature levels in the erstwhile Karimnagar district have declined dramatically during the last few days. Compared to three days ago, many parts of the erstwhile district experienced temperatures below 10 degree Celsius. On Monday, Rajanna-Sircilla district recorded 7.3 degree Celsius followed by Jagtial got 9.3, Peddapalli 9.4 and Karimnagar 9.9 degree Celsius. People are scared to come out from houses due to cold weather.