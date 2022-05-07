Temperatures rise in Telangana; IMD issues orange alert

Published Date - 04:34 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: After a short respite from the heat, temperatures once again rise in Telangana. On Saturday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature at 40 degree Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad.

IMD – Hyderabad today issued an Orange Alert all over the state, for two days— Saturday and Sunday. Orange Alert or ‘be prepared’ warning indicates that the temperatures could be between 41 and 45 degree Celsius.

However, according to IMD’s forecast, there could also be light to moderate rains at isolated places over Telangana for the next four days. According to the press release, few parts of Hyderabad would also witness partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rains, for the next 48 hours.

IMD predicts that the maximum temperatures in the city for the next 48 hours could be around 41 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in degree Celsius (State)

Adilabad – 43.3

Nizamabad – 42.4

Ramagundam -41.4

Hanmakonda – 41

Mahabubnagar – 40.9