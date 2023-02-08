Ten movies for your movie marathon on Valentine’s Day

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:56 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Valentine’s Day is around the corner and not everyone likes getting dressed and going out. Many couples love a peaceful day at home on a couch with popcorn and a movie marathon. So, it is time to get a list of movies ready. Do not forget to stock your kitchen with popcorn and drinks, though!

There are a plenty of classic rom-coms all of us love watching again and again. Whether you want an epic romance, a comedy rom-com, or a family favourite, we have rounded up some of the best movies to stream to make your Valentine’s Day movie marathon perfect.

The Notebook

One of the most classic love stories, based on the book by Nicholas Sparks, ‘The Notebook’ is an epic love story set in the 1940s. It follows the timeless romance of Noah and Allie, played by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams respectively, as the star-crossed lovers who get separated due to events out of their control.

To all the boys I’ve Loved Before

This Netflix original, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, made all the right buzz in 2018. If you haven’t seen this cute, cringe-worthy movie then there is no better time to do it and follow it up with the sequels!

Love Simon

This coming-of-age tale stars Nick Robinson as a gay teen dealing with coming out to his family and peers. With a complicated love story, he still needs to figure out the identity of the anonymous classmate that he has fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying, and life-changing.

He is just not that into you

The lives of Baltimore residents overlap while they navigate the complexities and pitfalls of modern relationships as both friends and lovers.

The Fault in our Stars

You’ll need to grab a box of tissues for this one. Based on a best-selling novel by the same name by John Green, this movie tells the tale of two teenage cancer patients who find love and support in each other.

The lucky one

Logan Thibault, played by Zac Efron, returns home from his third tour of duty in Iraq with the one thing he believes kept him alive: a photograph of a woman he doesn’t even know. He learns about the woman and goes to meet her, eventually taking a job at her family-run kennel. A romance blooms between the two giving Logan hope that the woman could become more than just his good-luck charm.

Love Actually

This classic Valentine’s Day movie follows eight couples whose lives are all loosely interrelated, all in the lead up to Christmas.

The Wedding Planner

Who doesn’t love a romantic comedy with a little J-Lo magic? In this feisty movie, Jennifer Lopez plays the role of a wedding planner who catches feelings for none other than the groom played by Matthew McConaughey. Yikes! It’s sweet and fun, and will guarantee some laughs along the way too.

Palm Springs

When Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg find themselves trapped in the same time loop while attending a wedding in Palm Springs well, a lot of wild stuff ensues, but it all builds toward them falling in love.

Titanic

Finally, the all-time favourite, 25 years on, this famed film has gone from blockbuster to cultural joke to icon, but we challenge you to watch Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet standing on the bow of that ship and not feel moved.