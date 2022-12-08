Telangana writes to KRMB on AP’s illegal expansion of canal projects

Telangana has written to the KRMB once again, asking the Board to immediately stop AP from proceeding further with these projects.

Published Date - 07:01 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana has written to the Krishna River Management Board once again, pointing out that Andhra Pradesh had issued tender issues for two projects in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act and asking the Board to immediately stop AP from proceeding further with these projects.

In a letter sent to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation and CAD Department Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar said the Government of Andhra Pradesh had issued four tender notices for the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNNS) and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) projects for four different works.

These works, all new projects or components of the two main projects, were being taken up by the AP government in violation of the Reorganisation Act. The expansion of the main projects which were themselves unapproved was being taken up continuously, Muralidhar noted.

“It is therefore requested to restrain Andhra Pradesh from expanding the HNSS and GNSS projects, which are serving areas outside Krishna Basin based on the Krishna waters without any appraisal by KRMB and approval of the Apex Council as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Further, all such violations should be brought to the notice of the Ministry of Jal Shatki, Government of India also for taking necessary action,” he noted in the letter.

This is the second time in four days that Telangana is writing to the KRMB. Earlier, the State raised strong objection with the Board on what it suspected to be an attempt to plant false information in the media on the power and water sharing issues between Telangana and AP.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar had pointed out that the draft recommendations, prepared at the Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) meeting December 3 and circulated to the States for signatures, was being publicized and reported in the media as an agreement between AP and Telangana. Following the State’s objection, RMC Member Convener BRK Pillai was transferred to the Central Water Commission headquarters.